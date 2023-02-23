Durham man stabbed wife 68 times in 'barbaric' murder
- Published
A man who murdered his wife by stabbing her 68 times has been jailed for more than 17 years.
Harry Turner, 54, killed Sally Turner, 50, at a home in Cuthbert Avenue, Durham, on 22 June before changing his clothes, washing himself and fleeing.
Her family said Turner's "barbarity and callous actions" had robbed them of a mother and grandmother.
Turner, of Tiree Close, admitted manslaughter but was found guilty of murder at a Teesside Crown Court.
On Wednesday, he was sentenced to life and told he must serve a minimum of 17 years and 120 days in prison.
Turner was found a short distance away from the murder scene just before 13:00 BST in a service road behind Iceland supermarket in the Dragonville area of the city.
Det Ch Supt Dave Ashton, from Durham Constabulary, who led the investigation, said the attack was an "extreme example of violence against women".
"This case is extremely disturbing given the level of violence used against Sally Turner and her loss of life as a result of a brutal attack from her husband," he said.
"This has had a devastating impact upon Sally's family who are now trying to rebuild their lives."
Det Ch Supt Ashton praised Mrs Turner's family and friends for their "enormous courage" in supporting the prosecution.
"We encourage anyone concerned about domestic abuse or coercive and controlling behaviour to report the matter to the police or seek appropriate professional support," he added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.