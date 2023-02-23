South Shields explosion: Man arrested after home damaged
- Published
A man has been arrested after an explosion ripped through a home leaving one person injured.
The blast happened in a flat in Bewick Street, South Shields, just after 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Northumbria Police said the explosion was thought to have been caused by gas bottles inside a property.
The 38-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.
He has since been released on police bail while investigations continue.
A number of nearby residents have been allowed to return after their homes were evacuated.
Northumbria Police said a man had to be treated at the scene for injuries, but they are believed to be non-life threatening.
A force spokesperson said: "At this stage the damage is suspected to have been caused by the explosion of gas bottles inside the premises".
'My heart sunk'
It is believed two properties, an upstairs and downstairs flat, both owned by a private firm, have been extensively damaged.
North East Ambulance Service and the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) responded to the blast.
TWFRS said the area had been made safe by 00:39 GMT.
South Tyneside Council said it was not aware of any further damage to neighbouring properties or street furniture.
Councillor Andrew Guy, for the West Park ward in South Shields, said he was "devastated" and was supporting residents.
"It's been an unusual incident and not something I was expecting. My thoughts immediately were that there were fatalities and my heart sunk," he said.
He said door-to-door visits were being held to offer reassurance to people who had been left "shaken".
