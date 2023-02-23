Newcastle Makina MC Tazo writes rhyme for Wembley final
- Published
A Makina rapper has recorded his own tribute to his beloved Newcastle United ahead of their trip to Wembley.
MC Tazo from Felling, Gateshead, said one of his friends suggested he recorded something after the Magpies won a place in the Carabao Cup final.
Originating in Spain in the 1990s, Makina techno music is hugely popular in the North East.
MC Tazo - real name Kevin Hogg - said he grew up listening to it before "falling in love with it".
Howay the lads! 🖤🎤— BBC Radio Newcastle (@bbcnewcastle) February 23, 2023
We've teamed up with MC Tazo to cheer on Newcastle United ahead of their trip to Wembley for the EFL Cup Final.#NUFC #MCTazo
"It's an underground thing and has been in the North East for 20 years, but over the years more big name DJs are playing Makina and it's getting more commercial," he said.
"After they beat Southampton, one of my friends said 'you'll need to do a rhyme about Wembley' and I was in my work van and I just wrote it to a track that I was already working on.
"I got home and explained to the kids that we would do a TikTok video just for a laugh, and it just went from there."
Kevin is travelling to London with his sons at the weekend to watch the final and is currently "undecided" whether he will be performing at any fan zones in the capital.
He told BBC Radio Newcastle commentators Matthew Raisbeck and John Anderson the trip to London for him was "more about the game and experiencing Wembley" and enjoying the experience with his family.
Newcastle United play Manchester United at 16:30 on Sunday.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.