Newcastle United fan gets victory tattoo before EFL Cup defeat
- Published
A Newcastle United fan who predicted a cup final win by getting a tattoo says he "got a little bit carried away with myself" after his team fell to defeat.
Kris Cook got the chant "Tell me ma me ma, NUFC Cup winners" tattooed on his leg with Sunday's date 26/02/23.
The Magpies lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the EFL Cup, their first visit to Wembley since 1999.
"I think my mam is still a little bit livid, my grandma, she went ballistic", said Mr Cook, from Northumberland.
Thousands of NUFC fans descended on London for the cup final on Sunday, including Kris.
While hopes were high, the defeat left Newcastle still without a major trophy since 1969 and with their last domestic cup success, the FA Cup, back in 1955.
Mr Cook, from Cramlington, decided to get the tattoo while he was getting another one on his arm in the run up to the match last Thursday.
"I asked the lass who does my tattoos: 'Can you put cup winners on my leg?'," he said.
"I think she was thinking it was a bad idea at the same time, but I got it done.
"I think my mam is still a little bit livid, my grandma, she went ballistic - apart from that, all my pals think it's funny."
Mr Cook will keep the tattoo as he is hopeful of a future win, and will change the date.
Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle's Matt Bailey at Breakfast, he was asked if he would perhaps change the letter N from NUFC to a letter M, so it read MUFC, instead.
"I wouldn't have that on my leg - I would rather have one leg to be fair," he said.
"[It was] dedication or stupidity really, I have always loved [Newcastle] but I didn't think I'd be walking around with that on my leg for the rest of my life.
"As long as they win something I divn't care, so I can kind of get away with it a little bit.
"It will happen next year, or the year after."
The chant's lyrics:
Tell me ma, me ma,
We won't be home for tea,
We're going to Wembley,
Tell me ma, me ma.
