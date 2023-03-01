Siouxsie Sioux headlines Mouth of the Tyne festival
Former Siouxsie & The Banshees frontwoman, Siouxsie Sioux, is headlining this year's Mouth of the Tyne Festival.
The Ivor Novello award-winning artist and record producer began her career when she met the Sex Pistols in 1970s.
Her performance at Tynemouth Priory in July will be one of her first UK shows for almost a decade.
Last year, the festival was left without a headline act when the Lighthouse Family split.
The 65-year-old, who was initially inspired by the punk movement, has a ground-breaking career of more than 40 years from her time with Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Creatures and as a solo artist.
She had announced her appearance in the North East as part of a series of comeback gigs across the UK, Europe and USA this summer, some of which sold out within days.
The Mouth of the Tyne Festival of outdoor concerts and street entertainment runs from 6-9 July.
North Tyneside's elected mayor, Dame Norma Redfearn DBE, said: "We're thrilled to bring such an influential artist to the festival, especially one who has inspired generations of fellow musicians and fans.
"Performances from Siouxsie are rare so to see her on stage at Tynemouth Priory and Castle will be very special indeed."
