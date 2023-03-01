Spennymoor: Man arrested after woman found dead
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a house in County Durham.
Police were called to Craddock Street at about 17:30 GMT on Monday following concerns about the 48-year-old, who was confirmed dead at the scene.
A 50-year-old man was arrested and taken into police custody where he remains, as the investigation continues.
Det Ch Insp Chris Barker said the inquiry was in its "very early stages".
"I would like to reassure residents that we do believe this to be an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it," he added.
Officers have not said what the man has been arrested on suspicion of.
Anyone with information should contact police.
