Steph Houghton, Gary Bennett and Jill Scott given freedom of Sunderland
- Published
Three footballing stars have received the freedom of Sunderland.
Former Sunderland Ladies and England Lioness Steph Houghton thanked the city for supporting her as a female player.
Gary Bennett, who played for SAFC for more than a decade, said he was "born in Manchester but I was made in Sunderland".
Speaking after a ceremony which also honoured Jill Scott, Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller said the decision was a "no brainer".
He said: "Steph Houghton-Darby started it all, Jill Scott was then one of the Lionesses that won the Euros and Gary Bennett's just been there for 40 years, working away as a player, as a coach, involved with the club, involved with the city and through Show Racism The Red Card.
"They are all thoroughly deserving of it.
"I genuinely thought it was a no brainer."
Freedoms are given by the council to citizens who "make significant contributions to the wellbeing and community spirit" of the city, the authority said.
Jill Scott, the former Sunderland Ladies midfielder and member of the championship-winning England women's squad, was unable to attend the ceremony.
Steph Darby, nee Houghton, who captained the squad in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup and was appointed MBE in 2016, said she was "thankful" for the support she had received from both her family and the city.
"Growing up and playing football I really did feel that from the city," she said.
"I achieved a lot over my career but without them [my family] none of it would have been possible."
Gary Bennett, who received an MBE in 2022 for his services in tackling racism in football, said he was "very proud" of what the Show Racism The Red Card campaign had achieved.
"If you had asked me, the first day I arrived in Sunderland, would I be still here after 30-odd years, I would have thought you were from a different planet.
"But no. I was born in Manchester but I was made in Sunderland.
"Sunderland is my home."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.