Newcastle father and son jailed for car theft spree
- Published
A father and son who stole four vehicles in one night during a spree have been jailed.
Ashley and Jamie Lawson, aged 50 and 28 respectively, stole keys from homes before taking vehicles in Seaham, Gateshead and Sunderland, Northumbria Police said.
The pair, from Newcastle, admitted multiple counts of burglary when they appeared at the city's crown court.
Ashley Lawson was jailed for five years four months and Jamie for three years.
The pair stole a Land Rover Evoque after taking keys from an address in Seaham in the early hours of 15 May 2022, police said.
They then took a BMW and Mercedes Vito van from an address in the Sunniside Road area of Gateshead again after stealing keys from inside the property.
After that, Jamie Lawson stole a Volvo from the Sunderland area, a force spokesman said.
On 22 May the men took a VW T-Roc and a VW Touran from an address in Blaydon.
Ashley Lawson, of Moorland House, initially denied six counts of burglary but later changed his pleas while Jamie Lawson, of Ponteland Road, admitted four counts of burglary and five counts of theft.
Det Con Phil Hoggins said burglary was an "invasive crime" and urged people to "ensure doors, windows and locks are secure" and to "keep any valuable items out of view".
