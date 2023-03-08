Inspirational women celebrated at Tyneside museum
The stories of 16 "lesser known" women have gone on display as part of a tour celebrating International Women's Day.
The exhibition at the Discovery Museum in Newcastle was created by a group of community activists, researchers and museum staff.
One of them, Pat Poinen, said the chosen women "excelled in their fields" and had shaped communities "locally and internationally".
After its stint in the city the exhibition will be shown in Gateshead.
Keeper of history Kylea Little said: "Creating a touring version of the We Are Here: Inspirational Women display allows us to share the stories of these amazing women with more people in the North East."
She added producing the exhibition had "sparked conversations and new community connections" for the museum.
The chosen women were described as "trailblazers" in their communities and professions in the fields of medicine, healthcare, science, academia and activism.
Some of the women featured in the exhibition will be familiar such as Chi Onwurah, Newcastle Central's current Labour MP, and Shamshad Iqbal, who co-founded the Angelou Centre in Newcastle's West End which helps black and minority women across the region.
But others are potentially "lesser known", such as Louise Evan Wong, who has worked with many organisations such as Sport England and Rape Crisis on the subjects of equality and safeguarding.
Mr Poinen, exchange steering group member and chair of the north-east of England African community association, added: "It is also the opportunity for the museum to become more inclusive and diverse within the wider community.
"Recognition of the women featured is truly remarkable and will hopefully serve to inspire other women and girls to strive to achieve their goals and dreams."
