Whitley Bay Metro station to stay shut until end of March
A Metro station closed after its glass roof was damaged by a storm almost three weeks ago is set to remain shut until the end of March.
A panel from the canopy at Whitley Bay came crashing down in high winds on 17 February brought by Storm Otto.
Trains have been unable to stop at the station since, with operator Nexus taking the decision to keep it closed "in the interests of customer safety".
Work will also close the North Shields to Monkseaton line on 25 and 26 March.
This is because engineers need to switch off the power and stop trains from passing through the station as they fit new netting beneath the canopy, which is designed to catch any falling glass in case of future incidents.
While the station remains closed passengers will have to continue using either Monkseaton or Cullercoats stations.
Tickets are being accepted on local bus services.
A replacement bus service will also be in place between Monkseaton and North Shields on the weekend of 25 and 26 March.
"We understand the significant disruption the station closure is causing to local people and businesses in Whitley Bay," said Huw Lewis, Nexus' customer services director.
"We don't want to keep a major gateway into Whitley Bay closed for any longer than it needs to be and our team are working as quickly as possible to make the station completely safe and ready to reopen."
The roof of the Grade II-listed building, more than 100 years old, is due to be replaced over the summer as part of a multimillion-pound restoration, which is set to return it to its "original grandeur".
Work has also been carried out to the concourse since the storm damage to allow customers to use businesses at the station from the end of the week.
