Morpeth woodland closed off as potential human bones found

Police officers and a police car at the scene
Officers were called on Thursday afternoon following the discovery

An investigation is under way after the discovery of what could be human bones in woodland in Northumberland.

Police were called to an area near Cottingwood Lane, Morpeth, just before 15:00 GMT on Thursday, when workers from Northumbrian Water made the find.

Officers remain at the scene, which has been cordoned off, and no more information has been released.

"Anyone with any concerns is advised to speak to an officer on duty," a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.

It has also appealed for people with information to come forward.

Police tape cordons off part inside the woodland

