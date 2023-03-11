County Durham: 110-year-old bus depot to be demolished
- Published
A 110-year-old bus depot where the company Go North East began is to be demolished.
The firm closed the building in Chester-le-Street in September owing to rising running and maintenance costs.
The land is being sold for £1.9m and the landmark structure is set to be flattened in coming months.
Go North East said demolition was necessary to make the site "safe and secure" but former employees at the depot described the move as "a shame".
"A lot of people in the town now miss it, we used to have close to 200 employees going into the town," Barry Newton, a former engineer at the Picktree Lane site, said.
The 64-year-old, from Chester-le-Street, joined the company in September 1975 and retired 47 years later when the depot closed for good.
He said the building had become part of the town's history over the years.
First opened in 1912 by the Northern General Transport Company, the depot operated services across all of north-east England.
A replica building which resembles some of depot's features was erected at Beamish Museum, near Stanley.
The depot's closure attracted controversy and a campaign to keep it open was started by drivers, who later either decided to retire early or transfer to other sites after a deal was agreed.
Ben Maxfield, commercial and business director at Go North East, said: "We recognise the contribution this building has had in the local community, and that there will be many people for whom it evokes fond memories.
"The building is currently in a state of disrepair and during this period we must take necessary precautions to make the site safe and secure".
Durham County Council said it was not aware of any active planning applications for the site.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.