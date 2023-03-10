Spennymoor: Police led to suspected thief by footprints in snow
A suspected thief led police directly to him by his footprints in the snow, officers said.
Police were investigating suspicious activity in Scargill Drive, Spennymoor, County Durham, just after midnight.
The footprints were followed to several garages and an abandoned bike, before officers then found a parked car where a man was found smoking a cigarette.
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of several offences including attempted burglary.
He was also arrested on suspicion of theft and possessing a bladed article.
He was taken into custody early on Friday where he remains, Durham Police said.
