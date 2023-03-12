North Shields: Man dies after suspected assault
Police have launched an investigation after the death of a 45-year-old man following a suspected assault.
Emergency services attended the scene in Clifton Gardens, North Shields, at 23:40 GMT on Tuesday and found the man with head injuries.
He was taken to hospital but died several days later. A 35-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail.
Northumbria Police have asked anyone with information to contact the force.
