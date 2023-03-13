North Shields: Suspected assault victim named as Trevor Bishop
- Published
A 45-year-old man who died following a suspected assault has been named.
Trevor Bishop was found when emergency crews were called to Clifton Gardens, North Shields, at 23:40 GMT on 7 March.
He was taken to hospital but died days later of a head injury, police said. A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.
Northumbria Police said a 45-year-old woman and a man, 43, held on suspicion of assisting an offender had also been bailed.
Det Insp Tomasz Fowler said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Trevor's family and loved ones at this tragic time and our specialist officers are supporting them in every way they can."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.