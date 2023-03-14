North Shields murder probe as police search for man
- Published
Murder detectives have launched a manhunt for a suspect they believe may be "actively evading arrest".
Northumbria Police said Paul Johnson, 54, is wanted in connection with the death of Trevor Bishop.
Mr Bishop, 45, died in hospital days after suffering a head injury on Clifton Gardens, North Shields, at 23:40 GMT on 7 March.
A murder investigation has been launched and a two men, 35 and 43, and a woman, 45, have been arrested.
Mr Johnson, of North Shields, is said to have links to the Meadow Well area in North Tyneside.
Extensive searches are being held at a number of addresses associated with him, police said.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 43-year-old man and 45-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All have been released on police bail as inquiries continue.
"His [Mr Bishop] family deserve to know exactly what happened and that's why it is imperative that we locate Johnson as soon as possible", said Det Insp Tomasz Fowler of Northumbria Police.
"Please take a close look at his image - if you think you have seen him or know where he may be, please get in touch with us immediately".
Mr Fowler said Mr Johnson could be using friends or associates "in a bid to lay low".
He said: "It is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive and we don't want anyone to get in trouble on his behalf."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.