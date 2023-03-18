Man dies as Alnwick motorcycle crash closes road
Published
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Northumberland.
The crash happened on the B6341 in Alnwick, just before 14:00 GMT on Friday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road had to be closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.
Northumbria Police said it was supporting the man's family and urged anyone with information to come forward.
