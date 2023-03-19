Fire bosses concerned over Sunderland crew attacks
Fire bosses have said they are concerned over attacks in an area of Sunderland where objects have been hurled at crews.
The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said there had been 68 attacks since April last year.
However, they said said there had been some improvements in the Coalfields part of Sunderland.
Station manager Andrew Nelson said attacks in the area were "really sad" and remained a concern.
It comes just weeks after a TWFRS chief said they saw the "worst attacks I've known in my 26-year career" when crews in Newcastle were pelted with petrol bombs.
Meanwhile, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said the TWFRS policy and performance committee last month heard there had been an increase in attacks across the region, compared to the year before.
At the Coalfield area committee meeting earlier this week, Mr Nelson said getting the message across to young people was "vastly important".
Mr Nelson, who works at Farringdon Community Fire Station, said improvements were under way and suggested attacks in the Coalfields area had fallen.
He said: "It just goes to show there has been an improvement, one is too many, but we're heading in the right direction".
The meeting heard that schools in the area were continuing to work with TWFRS to get "the most information to the most pupils" about the dangers of attacking crews.
It also heard how the service was working with other partners to tackle anti-social behaviour, including Northumbria Police, Sunderland City Council and Gentoo.
