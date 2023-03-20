Horden manslaughter probe as man dies in street
The death of a man in a County Durham street is being treated as manslaughter, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the Handley Street area of Horden at about 11:30 GMT on Sunday.
Forensics officers were seen working from a tent put up in the road beside a DPD delivery van.
Durham Police arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of manslaughter with a second man arrested on suspicion of the same offence later on Sunday.
Both are in custody.
Det Ch Insp Craig Rudd said the probe was in its early stages with officers working to establish the circumstances.
