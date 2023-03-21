David Hunter murder trial: Confession lawfully obtained, judge rules
The confession of a retired miner accused of murdering his terminally ill wife was obtained lawfully, a Cypriot court has ruled.
David Hunter, 75, is on trial for murder after a plea deal on the lesser charge of manslaughter collapsed.
Mr Hunter's wife Janice, 74, died of asphyxiation in December 2021 at their home near Paphos.
His defence team said his confession was inadmissible as he did not see a lawyer, but that has been overruled.
Mr Hunter's team also said he was not given the right to remain silent before statements were taken when he was arrested on suspicion of killing his wife.
They had previously called a forensic psychiatrist to give evidence, who said Mr Hunter, originally from Ashington, Northumberland, was suffering from dissociation, and that statements made to medical professionals should be inadmissible against him.
On Tuesday, a judge at Paphos District Court dismissed the defence's application and ruled his statement would be admissible in his trial.
The court also found the defendant was lucid at the time and aware of what was happening, shown by the fact he took pills and called his brother after killing Mrs Hunter.
Michael Polak, of Justice Abroad, the group representing Mr Hunter, said he was "shocked and dejected" at the decision.
"We called a forensic psychiatrist to give evidence and his evidence was totally rejected by the court," Mr Polak said.
"With regards to the right to a lawyer, European human rights law would require David to provide an unequivocal waiver of his right to a lawyer, and in this case there hasn't been one."
His defence said Mr Hunter had been acting on the wishes of his wife, who they said was terminally ill with blood cancer.
An agreement between prosecution and defence to reduce the murder charge to manslaughter collapsed late last year after prosecutors refused to accept claims that his wife asked him to end her life unless he provided proof.
The case continues.
