Horden delivery driver death: Two men charged
Two men have been charged with killing a delivery driver.
The man died during an incident in the Handley Street area of Horden, County Durham, at about 11:30 GMT on Sunday.
A 43-year-old from Hartlepool and 41-year-old from Peterlee have been charged with manslaughter and theft, Durham Police said.
The 43-year-old man has also been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after a police officer was injured.
The pair remain in police custody and will appear at Peterlee Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
