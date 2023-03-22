Horden delivery driver death: Two men charged

Police forensics tent next to a DPD van
Police put up a tent in the road in Horden next to a DPD van

Two men have been charged with killing a delivery driver.

The man died during an incident in the Handley Street area of Horden, County Durham, at about 11:30 GMT on Sunday.

A 43-year-old from Hartlepool and 41-year-old from Peterlee have been charged with manslaughter and theft, Durham Police said.

The 43-year-old man has also been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after a police officer was injured.

The pair remain in police custody and will appear at Peterlee Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

