North East cheaper public transport fares agreed ahead of rollout
- Published
Cheaper public transport fares taking passengers across the North East have been approved as part of a £163.5m plan.
People will be able to use one ticket across different bus operators - along with the Metro and the Shields Ferry - for a flat fare when up and running.
Under-22s will be offered unlimited daily travel for £3.
Cheaper fares for young people will be rolled out from spring while adult tickets are expected later this year.
The deal, funded through the Department for Transport, should be in place until at least March 2025, the North East Joint Transport Committee heard.
Upgrades include the building of a new park-and-ride site at an as-yet undisclosed location and commitments to improve bus services and modernised bus stops.
'Profiteering' claim
Currently, an Explorer North East ticket across the region costs £10.90.
The proposed new bus fares are:
- Single ticket for under-22s - £1
- Day ticket for under-22s - £3
- County Durham multi-operator ticket - £4
- Northumberland multi-operator ticket - £5
- Tyne and Wear multi-modal ticket (including Metro and Shields Ferry) - £6
- Two-Zone multi-modal ticket - £6.50
- Regionwide multi-modal ticket - £6.80
Sunderland Council leader Graeme Miller said he "struggled" to understand why Tyne and Wear's pricing was higher than the rural counties of Durham and Northumberland - calling the discrepancy "wrong".
"The only conclusion I can come to is that we are allowing a bit of profiteering in Tyne and Wear to offset the cost of Durham and Northumberland," the Labour leader said.
Glen Sanderson, the Conservative leader of Northumberland County Council, also questioned the difference in fare prices.
He expressed hope that the new North East devolution deal will give politicians more "clout" to challenge bus companies, with a future elected mayor able to franchise bus services and bring them back under public control.
Labour's Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon, who chairs the committee, said the under-22s offer could be "life-changing" in terms of being more affordable for work and education.
He also warned the government needed to offer long-term reassurances about funding for public transport.
Bosses had feared up to 20% of the region's bus network could be slashed once relief cash given to operators since the pandemic ran out, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ben Maxfield, chair of local operators' association NEBus, said the plans looked to provide "value for the customer".
"There is plenty of work to do regarding the detail of these changes to fares, but operators are up for the challenge," he added.
