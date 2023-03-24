Tyne and Wear fire service culture review after harassment claims
Fire chiefs have begun a review into workplace culture following claims of misogyny and sexual harassment.
It comes after a female firefighter told ITV News she endured "a sickening nightmare" while working at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS).
It has also been claimed one man was promoted while facing a police investigation over an alleged rape.
TWFRS chief fire officer Chris Lowther confirmed an "independent cultural audit" would begin in the coming weeks.
Mr Lowther himself also spoke about concerns raised in Thursday's ITV News report about the promotion of a staff member, who at the time, was being investigated by Northumbria Police.
He said he was spoken to as a potential witness in the case and had been "advised not to share any further details".
The staff member did not face any further police action, he confirmed.
"The promotion process had also been completed prior to the allegation being made but I can confirm the promotion was confirmed following the alleged incident," Mr Lowther said in a statement.
"It would have been highly unusual for me to intervene in that process, particularly following the advice I had received from police, but I recognise some members of the public may have expected me to."
Mr Lowther added that in recent days he had been "reflecting on that decision" and would "continue to deliberate" as to whether he could have "acted differently".
'No record of allegations'
"What I know in my heart is that every decision I made, I felt I did in the best interest of the service, and in line with the procedures we had in place," he said.
"Those procedures are under review. However, if any decision I made has damaged that trust, or added to the trauma of a victim of sexual assault, then I whole-heartedly apologise."
Mr Lowther, who officially announced his long-planned retirement last week after 26 years, said the behaviours described by a former female colleague were "abhorrent" but it could find "no record" of the allegations.
"The timeline of when the incidents took place are not known but the behaviours described are not ones I recognise as being commonplace in Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service in 2023," he said.
"However, I understand that some victims may be suffering in silence and we need to give them the confidence to speak up.
"Anyone who has experienced behaviours as described in this report deserve action to be taken against any perpetrators."
