Lowry black and white Penshaw Monument sketch sold for £18,500
- Published
A sketch of a landmark Sunderland monument by renowned artist LS Lowry has been sold for £18,500.
Auctioneer Anderson and Garland had set an estimate of between £20,000 and £30,000 for the black and white picture of Penshaw Monument.
It failed to sell at auction and later went to a private collector. The auctioneer said it had been "treasured" for many years by the private vendor.
It was sketched during one of the artist's numerous visits to the region.
He often stayed at the Seaburn Hotel where he always stayed in the same room overlooking the North Sea.
Auctioneer John Anderson, said: "Lowry is unquestionably the North's premier modern artist and is one of Britain's best-loved artists.
"His distinctive style captured the lives of industrial city life in northern England."
In October, an LS Lowry work depicting the North Sea at Sunderland fetched more than £1m at auction.
The painting, created in 1966, was signed by the artist and was said to be one of the finest examples of his large-scale sea paintings.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.