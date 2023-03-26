Man dead and another critical after Peterlee police pursuit
A man has died and another is in a critical condition after a motorbike crashed as it was being pursued by police in County Durham.
The crash in Peterlee happened shortly after 02:30 GMT on Saturday after the bike failed to stop for officers, police said.
The Durham force said a bike passenger died at the scene on Passfield Way, with the rider taken to hospital.
The road was closed for several hours while investigators inspected the site.
The force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been contacted for further comment.
