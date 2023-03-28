Newcastle community food bank saved from closure
A community foodbank has been saved from closure, thanks to help from local businesses.
Kenton food bank in Newcastle supports more than 100 families a week but was struggling to stay open because of rising costs.
It was receiving fewer donations from the public, and their own bills were increasing.
But a local taxi firm stepped in and persuaded several businesses and individuals to pledge a monthly sum.
Kenton food bank was founded three years ago by Loree Moran-Wilson when she saw how much people were struggling as she delivered community furniture to families in crisis.
Since then, Loree has seen demand continue to grow.
"At the moment we're up to about 110 families a week," she said.
"When we first opened it was mainly people who were on benefits or couldn't work. Now we're seeing families and individuals who are working but they're not meeting their bills, which means they also can't buy food."
Loree said that despite regular food donations from a range of supermarkets and stores, the cost-of-living increases had started to have an impact.
"Unfortunately we are struggling to cope with our own heating and energy costs too as well as experiencing a downturn in donations."
However, Rob Armstrong, who runs Nearby Taxis, decided to step in at Christmas when heard about the food bank's plight.
"I drive past here every day and do business around here," he said. "When I heard about what was happening, I spoke to my friends and business contacts."
After an initial donation of £1,000 he put in place a plan for companies to make monthly contributions, which Loree described as a "financial life saver".
Rob continued: "So far, we have eight businesses paying £100 per month but any smaller donation is welcome as we realise that not every business has the means to donate a lot of money. We're looking after our own and no-one should go hungry."
It means Kenton food bank is secure for another two years, which is a huge relief for its founder.
"I'll be able to help more people because I'll have more time to not worry about the rent and the bills, and if more people are coming through the door and they need my help then I'll be there to offer that," Loree said.