Whitley Bay expected to receive second regeneration
A coastal town is set for regeneration just six years after a multimillion-pound revamp of its landmarks.
North Tyneside Council is expected to draw up a masterplan for Whitley Bay town centre.
The plans, which will be subject to consultations, will include upgraded transport links.
The revamp will make it an "even better shopping experience than it already is", town councillor John O'Shea said.
Plans for the town centre could be revealed to the public in the summer, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
According to documents, the plans intend to improve the "public realm" and introduce more "sustainable" transport links.
Mr O'Shea said: "I am really pleased the council is taking forward the regeneration of Whitley Bay.
"Whitley Bay is unique in as much as it has a significant amount of independent shops.
However, he said the consultation on the plans would need to include the views of residents and businesses.
He said that he hoped the previous regeneration of the coast, which included the redeveloped Promenade and the removal of derelict buildings, would spread to the town centre, once transport links are improved.
In 2015, the council approved a £36m plan to revamp the coast, which included the regeneration of the Spanish City.
At the time, the council said it wanted to "deliver a coastline that we can all be very proud of".
The latest revamp comes shortly after the town was named the best place to live in the North East by the Sunday Times' Best Places To Live.
The judges said it was "catching up fast" with its affluent neighbour Tynemouth after "years in the doldrums".
