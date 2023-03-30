Northumberland man claims debris left in forest fatally injured dog
- Published
A council said it was investigating after a dog was fatally wounded by debris thought to be left over from tree felling.
Gary Percy was walking springer spaniel Reign in Gallagher Park, Bedlington, when a "spear-like" stick pierced him.
The object, believed to be from efforts to remove trees damaged during Storm Arwen, went into his eye and brain.
Northumberland County Council said its "condolences go out" and it was in contact with the dog's owner.
Mr Percy, who has walked in the park's woods for the past 20 years, said the area had become "extremely hazardous".
He was walking Reign, along with two other dogs, when the accident happened on 9 March.
"They were just running around sniffing. Reign went away in front and I just heard him screaming out and shaking his head," he said.
"He had his back to me and I didn't realise, but the stick had went into his eye. The vet later told me it had gone into his brain."
Reign died from his injuries by the time he had arrived at a vet.
Mr Percy said: "We are absolutely heartbroken that he never returned back from that horrific day."
An operation to clean up and remove damaged trees had taken place in the area, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It followed Storm Arwen in November 2021, which caused widespread damage and power cuts across the region.
Concerns were raised at a Northumberland County Council meeting by Bedlington Central councillor Christine Taylor, who asked what measures it would take.
Responding, the council's cabinet member for local services, John Riddle, said it had been a "freak accident" and said it is the council's "highest priority to ensure public safety at the park".
Further safety checks
Mr Percy said the condition the park had been left in was a "disgrace".
"There are spears coming out of the ground and there are trees just waiting to fall. Everything has just been left all over," he said.
A council spokesperson said further checks will now be taken to ensure public safety.
"We realise this is a very upsetting incident and have been in contact with Mr and Mrs Percy directly to investigate," they said
