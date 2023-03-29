Pupils help Newcastle's 'magic hat' fundraiser
- Published
A young Newcastle fan who found fame among the club's supporters for his "magic hat" has begun a new campaign to support a local food bank.
Wilf Hodgson, from Chester-le-Street, is aiming to provide 1,000 food items to Newcastle West End Foodbank.
The eight-year-old has previously raised £1,000 for the charity and donated hundreds of Easter eggs.
Now, pupils at Dame Allan's School in Newcastle have stepped in to help him with his campaign.
The young fundraiser is known for his "Bruno's magic hat" - which is named after a supporters' chant about Magpies midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
His headgear has been donned by a succession of footballers and managers, past and present, in support of his cause.
Wilf first began helping the food bank after becoming upset by news coverage about struggling families.
His dad, Alan Hodgson, said it made his son cry.
"We did something about it. We were just a father and son fundraising".
Thanks to "the power of social media" Wilf has since become a recognisable face amongst Newcastle United fans, his dad said.
However, Mr Hodgson and his son felt they "couldn't keep asking for cash in difficult times", so are now colleting tinned goods.
Wilf decided to make a pledge to donate 1,000 items.
"I asked my dad what food people were desperate for and he got a list from the West End Foodbank," he said.
"The Newcastle United women's team said we could collect items at their match a few weeks ago.
"Angela from Dame Allan's school read about it on Twitter and she helped along with some of her pupils.
"I love that my hat has brought a school and our football team together as a community.
"Community is what matters to me. We can do anything together. This makes me feel good".
Year nine pupils studying youth activism heard about the campaign as Wilf was used as an example in their lessons. The pupils have helped him collect more than 400 items to donate to the foodbank.
Alan said Wilf's campaigning made him "a very proud father".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.