Tyne and Wear Metro trains off after cables 'come down'
- Published
Train services in part of the North East could be off until the end of the day after an overhead line fault.
The Tyne and Wear Metro is suspended between Newcastle and South Tyneside after 800m (2,624ft) of cable came down.
Services cannot run between Monument, Jarrow and Brockley Whins. Tickets are being accepted on buses.
"We are doing all we can to get the overhead line fixed as quickly as possible," Metro operator Nexus said.
Staff are preparing to fix the fault, which happened on the line between Pelaw and Hebburn on Thursday morning.
Passengers are being urged to allow extra time for travelling in the affected area.
A Nexus spokesperson said: "Works are likely to take the rest of the day.
"Our apologies to our customers for the ongoing delays and disruption."
