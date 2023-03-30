Former Newcastle player Andy Ferrell banned from every UK stadium
A former Newcastle United player is one of four of the club's fans to be banned from every football stadium in the UK.
Andy Ferrell, 39, was signed to NUFC at the start of his football career but moved on before making the first team.
Ferrell and the other three men, all from Newcastle and North Shields, were involved in a fight with rival Chelsea supporters in Newcastle on 12 November.
At Newcastle Magistrates' Court the men were convicted of public order offences and given three-year banning orders.
They are now prevented from attending any regulated football match in the UK for the next three years.
The fight happened as fans clashed outside the Black and White Bull pub, in Barrack Road, before the Magpies played Chelsea.
Season ticket holder
Ferrell, of Newburn, Newcastle, signed for the Magpies as a trainee but was moved on before he could make his first team debut.
The Geordie fan and season ticket holder went on to play for Watford, Hereford United and Kidderminster Harriers, among other teams.
In 2013 the Newcastle Chronicle reported Ferrell was jailed for four years for his role in a drugs ring. He later returned to non-league football after his release.
The men - who also included Thomas Jennison, 21, of North Shields, Ryan Walton, 32, of Blakelaw, Newcastle, and Liam Webster, 39, of Kenton, Newcastle - were also banned by magistrates from being within a designated radius of St James' Park on matchdays.
They also cannot be within a mile of a match in England and Wales during Newcastle and England games.
Northumbria Police carried out the investigation after the fight alongside the UK Football Policing Unit and say they are still trying to identify anyone else involved in the disorder.
Det Insp Gillian Beecroft, of Northumbria Police, said: "We are pleased to have secured banning orders against these four individuals.
"The overwhelming majority of football fans in the North East are a credit to the clubs they support as well as the region as a whole.
"However, before this particular game, the behaviour of a small minority of supporters was totally unacceptable. This type of violent incident will simply not be tolerated.
"We hope that the banning orders handed down act as a warning to anyone thinking of taking part in disorder. You will be identified and brought before the courts to face the consequences of your actions."
