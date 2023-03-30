Lincoln City terminate Jack Diamond loan after rape charge
- Published
A football player on loan to Lincoln City has had his loan terminated after being charged with rape.
Sunderland's Jack Diamond, 23, had been arrested after a sexual assault in Washington, Tyne and Wear, last year.
Northumbria Police launched an investigation, but have now charged him with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.
Lincoln said the player's loan contract had been terminated "with immediate effect".
His home club, Sunderland, said he had been suspended pending the outcome of legal proceedings.
In a statement, it said: "Sunderland has been notified that criminal charges have been brought against Jack Diamond by the Crown Prosecution Service."
"As this matter is subject to a legal process, the club will not be making any further statement at this time".
Lincoln said it would not be commenting further.
The incident is alleged to have happened in May last year.
Mr Diamond, of Fatfield, also Washington, is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in May.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.