Tyne and Wear Metro trains off between Newcastle and South Tyneside.
- Published
Metro services between Newcastle and South Tyneside have been halted due to overhead cable problems on the day a price hike comes into force.
Operator Nexus apologised to passengers and said trains remained suspended from Heworth to Jarrow and Heworth to Brockley Whins.
Engineers are currently trying to repair 800m (2,624ft) of fallen cable.
A bus replacement service is running and travellers are being warned to expect delays.
A ticket price hike of 13.9% has also come into force amid the disruption.
Metro infrastructure director, Stuart Clarke, said: "We're sorry for the ongoing disruption to our customers.
"Our services through Gateshead, South Tyneside and Sunderland are going to remain disrupted until early next week while we repair an 800-metre stretch of overhead line between Pelaw and Hebburn.
"The damage is extensive and is over a wide area.
"Our engineers are working flat out to get this problem rectified as quickly as they possibly can."
With regard to the price hike, Nexus said travellers could avoid paying extra if they ditch paper tickets and use Pop Pay As You Go cards.
It said the price of single and day saver tickets bought with cards had been frozen and were up to £1.35 cheaper per day.
The maximum cost of a single journey will rise from £3.90 to £4.30, a day ticket from a £5.70 to £6.20 and a weekly pass from £24 to £24.40.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.