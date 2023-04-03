Kielder walker got lost due to 'significant' Storm Arwen damage
A walker became lost in Kielder Forest due to "significant" tree damage caused by 2021's Storm Arwen.
A six-hour rescue operation was launched to find the man, who had been walking with his wife on Saturday at about 18:15 BST, at Purdom Pikes.
The couple separated as they made their descent but despite taking a more direct route the husband became lost.
Mountain rescue team volunteers located the man at 00:45 "exhausted but otherwise OK."
It is thought about one million trees were brought down during Storm Arwen in November 2021 across Northumberland, which was hit by winds of up to 98mph (158kmh), and the clear-up continues.
The man's wife had alerted police when her husband failed to appear at Skyspace car park, near Kielder Observatory, after she had returned having retraced their route.
While contact was made with the walker, his mobile phone was running out of battery and rescuers were unable to reach him again.
He had told rescuers he was "beside a tall tree line".
Mountain rescue volunteers from Northumberland National Park and North of Tyne mountain rescue reams were called to assist, with a coastguard helicopter and a team from Tweed Valley put on standby.
The man was eventually found by search groups who could hear whistles in the dark.
"After some food and drink, the walker was slowly walked off the hill to the nearest vehicle access point for a short ride back to the observatory where he was reunited with his relieved wife," a spokesperson said.
"The couple were very appreciative of our efforts and relieved that their ordeal had ended well."
