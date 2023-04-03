Sheldon Flanighan murder probe: Two men and a woman charged
- Published
Two men and a woman have been charged with murdering a man who died when he was hit by a van outside a pub.
Sheldon Flanighan, 55, from Northumberland, was injured alongside another man outside the Bay Horse in Sanderson Terrace, Cramlington, on Saturday, Northumbria Police said.
Two men, aged 37 and 32, and a 27-year-old woman have also been charged with the attempted murder of the second man.
All three are due before magistrates in Bedlington.
Police were called to the scene at about 22:00 BST, following reports two men had been struck by a van, which was driven away from the scene.
Mr Flanighan died at the scene from his injuries.
The other man, also aged 55, was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Officers will be carrying out further inquiries in the Cramlington area on Monday, police confirmed.
Det Ch Insp Dave Johnson said: "Our thoughts remain firmly with the families of everyone affected by this tragic incident and we ask that their privacy is respected while they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.
"We have now charged three people with murder and attempted murder and are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments before and after this incident."
A vehicle was recovered in Blyth as part of the investigation.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.