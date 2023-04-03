Tomasz Oleszak: Boy happy moments before murder, mother says
- Published
A 14-year-old boy was "happy" and on his way home from the park moments before he was murdered, a court heard.
Tomasz Oleszak was fatally stabbed in Gateshead on 3 October last year.
A 15-year-old boy, who was 14 at the time, has denied murder and an attempted wounding of another boy.
Jurors at Newcastle Crown Court heard a statement from Tomasz's mother Kamila Wisniewska in which she said she spoke to her son on the phone shortly before he was attacked.
'Needed help urgently'
In the statement read by prosecutor Mark McKone KC, Ms Wisniewska said she called Tomasz at 19:53 BST, adding: "He sounded happy and said he was on his way home, that he had been having fun on the field."
She said between five and 10 minutes later there was a "loud knock" at the front door and she found Tomasz' friend "upset and panicking" saying she had to "come quick" and "there was a lot of blood".
Ms Wisniewska said she ran to a nearby path at Whitehills Nature Park where she saw Tomasz lying unconscious and a neighbour giving first aid.
"There was blood everywhere," Ms Wisniewska said, adding she "kept talking to Tom and letting him know I was there, he was not alone".
She said: "I knew he needed help urgently."
He died the following day in hospital with his family by his side, she said.
Ms Wisniewska said the family had moved to the UK from Poland in 2012 and had lived on the Springwell estate for six years.
On 3 October, Tomasz asked her if could go out with his friends after tea and she said he could if he "ate some food and tidied his bedroom".
He left at about 18:10 and was told to be home by 19:30.
She said she went to his bedroom and saw he had tidied it as promised and probably taken his portable speaker so he could listen to music, his rucksack and a football.
Ms Wisniewska said he was not home at the agreed time so she called him which is when he said he had been having fun with friends and was "on his way back".
The trial has heard Tomasz was stabbed amid unrest between a group of young people.
None of the young witnesses or the defendant are allowed to be identified.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.