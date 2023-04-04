County Durham boy awarded for donating pocket money for years
A 10-year-old who spent years donating pocket and birthday money to a charity has been recognised for his fundraising in an award ceremony.
Joseph, from Chester-le-Street, has given nearly £200 to disability charity Grace House over four years.
He said he was inspired after seeing his mother, Lyndsey Pitt, take part in the Great North Run in 2018.
Joseph has now received a special mention in the charity's award ceremony.
He said he now planned to start his own fundraiser to support the charity even more.
"After my mam did the Great North Run for Grace House, I thought I'd do something like that too", Joseph said.
"Obviously I couldn't run a marathon so just gave birthday money to Grace House".
Ms Pitt, who ran the Great North Run to support the same charity, said they had been inspired by the Sunderland-based organisation, which provides care for young people with disabilities and their families.
Joseph made his first donation of £20 but the amount has increased over the years, with Ms Pitt agreeing to match whatever amount he donated.
He said he had since made it part of his routine to hand over his savings to the charity.
"[At first] we just went to Grace House - they have got used to it," Joseph said.
At the charity's awards ceremony at Sunderland's Stadium of Light the schoolboy was given a special recognition in the Most Impactful Fundraiser category and given his own trophy.
He said he planned to hold other fundraising activities while waiting to reach the age of 14, the minimum age for the Great North Run 5K.
Ms Pitt added: "He is very keen to continue sharing his birthday money every year, he is considering other ways that he can raise money and help out too".
