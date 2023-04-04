Sheldon Flanighan murder probe: Victim was ambulance worker
- Published
A man who died when he was hit by a van outside a pub was a veteran ambulance worker, it has emerged in a tribute.
Sheldon Flanighan, 55, from Northumberland, died and another man was injured in the car park at the Bay Horse in Cramlington on Saturday.
North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said it was "shocked" and "incredibly saddened" by Mr Flanighan's death.
Two men, aged 32 and 37, and 27-year-old woman have been charged with murder and attempted murder of the second man.
On Tuesday, NEAS chief executive Helen Ray said Mr Flanighan had served as an ambulance care assistant, in a 29-year career, at stations in Ashington and Blucher, near Walbottle.
He had been off duty at the time of his death, she said.
"This news has come as a great shock to us all, and our thoughts are with Sheldon's family, friends, colleagues at this incredibly sad time," Ms Ray said.
"We would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and recognise the professionalism and the compassionate care that the attending crews showed at this incident.
"This type of incident is never easy to deal with, but even more so when it involves a colleague."
Following Mr Flanighan's death, Northumbria Police said further inquiries had been taking place in the Cramlington area.
Det Ch Insp Dave Johnson said: "Our thoughts remain firmly with the families of everyone affected by this tragic incident and we ask that their privacy is respected while they attempt to come to terms with what has happened."
Police were called to the pub at about 22:00 BST on Saturday following reports two men had been struck by a van, which was driven away from the scene.
The other man involved, also aged 55, was taken to hospital where his condition has been described as stable.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.