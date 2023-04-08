Northumberland: Drones used to snare nuisance rural riders
- Published
Drones are being used to snare nuisance off-road bike riders in remote and rural parts of Northumberland.
The airborne cameras scan locations and track offenders whose whereabouts are relayed to ground teams.
A total of five vehicles were seized as part of a joint operation near Craster and Amble between the British Transport Police and Northumbria Police officers.
All the riders were reported for offences, including riding without insurance.
Four off-road motorbikes and one quad bike were seized during the operation on Sunday.
The drones, piloted by specialist operators, can be flown over obstacles and give police an aerial view which they would never otherwise get, the British Transport Police said.
Due to its success, the partnership is set to continue.
"This is a fantastic example of the results we can achieve through inter-agency teamwork," said John Swan, the Northumbria Police neighbourhood inspector for the area.
"We know that motorcycle disorder is an area of concern for many residents, and as a force, we are committed to taking swift and robust action against riders who are involved in anti-social behaviour and wider disorder."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.