Tomasz Oleszak death: Murder accused boy pulled knife to scare attackers
- Published
A boy accused of murdering a 14-year-old boy pulled out a knife to scare off a group attack, a court has heard.
Tomasz Oleszak died in hospital a day after being stabbed in Gateshead in October last year.
A 15-year-old boy, who was 14 at the time, has denied murder and an attempted wounding of another boy.
The accused told Newcastle Crown Court he accepted he stabbed Tomasz in Whitehills Nature Park but said it was not intentional.
Jurors heard the boy was walking with a 14-year-old girl who told him they were being followed by a group of youths which had made him "nervous" and "very scared".
CCTV footage had shown the pair being followed by eight boys and two girls into the park shortly after 20:00 BST on 3 October.
Under questioning from his barrister, Peter Makepeace QC, the boy said he heard "heavy footsteps" and saw the group had closed the gap.
He said he carried on walking then felt something hit him in the back of his head causing him to stumble.
The boy said he turned and shouted "come on then" at the group in a bid to "make myself look bigger", adding: "I thought if I started shouting they would have thought 'we'll leave him alone'."
He said the group walked towards him saying "haway then", adding: "We all came together and started fighting".
When asked how he was fighting, the boy replied: "Just throwing my arms all over the place really.
"I was just trying my best to fight back the best I could."
The boy said he was grappled and pulled to the floor at which point he pulled a "small kitchen knife" he had taken with him when he left home earlier that day from his body-warmer pocket.
When asked why he pulled the knife out, the boy replied: "I couldn't say exactly, I felt maybe if I pulled it out and they know I've got it they might leave us alone."
He said he began throwing his "arms all over" then heard some of his attackers shout to run and the group fled.
'He's got a knife'
The boy said he thought might have "cut" or "slashed" someone as one of the group appeared to be "limping" as they ran away.
Jurors have heard Tomasz suffered a fatal stab wound while another boy had his jacket slashed.
The youth said he accepted stabbing Tomasz and the other boy's coat but when he asked if he intended to do that he replied "no".
Mr Makepeace asked: "Why did you throw your arms around with a knife in your hand?"
The boy replied: "To try and make it present that I had the knife as if one of them saw it they'd think 'he actually has got a knife'."
The boy said he caught up with the girl who had kept walking and met another friend whom he had called near Beacon Lough Post Office.
They then started to run after hearing sirens, with jurors hearing the knife was found in bushes about 1km away from where the stabbing occurred.
The trial previously heard Tomasz, who moved to the UK from Poland in 2012, was fatally stabbed during unrest between a large group of youths.
His mother said she had spoken to him on the phone moments before as he was returning home from playing with friends and described him as being "happy".
One witness told police the accused killer was "bouncing all over" after the stabbing and "seemed happy" to have stabbed Tomasz, jurors have heard.
The trial continues.
