Morpeth road to be shut for several hours after crash, police say
- Published
A road is expected to be shut for "several hours" after a crash in Northumberland, police have said.
Northumbria Police said it had responded to reports of a crash on the A196 near Morpeth shortly after 21:25 BST.
The road had been shut between Stobhill and Guidepost, the force added.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area as emergency services attended and local diversions have been put in place.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.