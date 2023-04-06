Morpeth crash: Pedestrian, 75, hit and killed by car
- Published
A 75-year-old pedestrian has been hit and killed by a car.
The crash, on the A196 near Morpeth, Northumberland, happened shortly after 20:45 BST on Wednesday, Northumbria Police said.
North East Ambulance Service paramedics were unable to save the man and he died at the scene.
Sgt Steve Armstrong said officers were trying to establish what had happened. "We've spoken with the driver and a number of witnesses so far," he said.
"If anyone else is able to help, please contact us," he added.
The force is asking anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to contact officers.
The crash meant the road between Stobhill and Guidepost had to be shut for several hours.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.