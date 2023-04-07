Sheldon Flanighan murder probe: Family praise 'larger than life' ambulance worker
An ambulance worker who died after being hit by a van was "larger than life and had a smile and laughter that lit up the room", his family has said.
Sheldon Flanighan, 55, from Northumberland, was hit outside the Bay Horse Pub, Cramlington, on 1 April.
Three people have appeared in court charged with murder and attempted murder.
Mr Flanighan, who worked for the North East Ambulance Service, "touched the lives of many", his family added.
"Sheldon came with a character larger than life, a smile and laughter that lit up the room, and a heart that saw the good in everyone," a statement released by police, on behalf of the family, said.
"His devotion to his sons, his close family and life-long friends, together with his total commitment and duty to the North East Ambulance service, strongly reflects the dedicated father and whole-hearted community man that Sheldon was.
"It feels impossible to imagine life without him."
Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth, have all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court charged with murder and attempted murder.
Mr Kelly has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
A plea hearing is expected to take place on 2 May.
