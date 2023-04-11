Government cash bid for new Shields Ferry landing rejected
Plans for a new Shields Ferry landing have suffered a setback after a bid for government funding was rejected.
Transport chiefs have warned that the jetty at North Shields is deteriorating and will be unsafe to use by 2025.
However, it is now feared plans for a new landing are under threat after a bid to get Levelling Up money failed.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said ferry operator Nexus is now considering plans to refurbish the existing landing.
The original plan was to build a £8.8m landing closer to the Fish Quay at North Shields.
Nexus had agreed to spend £3.2m of its own money on the new jetty and had secured £5.6m from the government's Getting Building Fund.
However, it was unable to accept it because a condition attached to the grant meant the scheme had to be completed by Spring this year.
The Levelling Up bid rejection means there is a £5.6m shortfall in funding for the project.
A report to councillors this week has warned that there is an "increasing likelihood that the new landing will not be completed by 2025".
At a meeting of the North East Joint Transport Committee (JTC), North Tyneside deputy mayor, Carl Johnson, said: "The ferry is important for commuters and for leisure, but once we lose it then we will not be able to get the funding to bring it back again."
Nexus major projects director, Cathy Massarella, said Nexus was working closely with councils in North Tyneside and South Tyneside to secure funding.
