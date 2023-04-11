Durham Stack: Former M&S store transformation approved
A former Marks and Spencer shop is to be turned into an entertainment venue after planning chiefs in County Durham gave the scheme the go-ahead.
Leisure firm Stack will welcome a number of food and drink businesses while live music and comedy events will also be hosted at the site in Durham city centre.
Opponents had warned a fire exit on to a narrow alley would be dangerous.
It comes after a similar venue was approved in Bishop Auckland.
The Silver Street building is currently occupied by discount store Yorkshire Trading Company although only the ground floor is in use.
Stack will create more than 170 jobs, according to its owners the Danieli Group.
Chief executive Neill Winch said: "Stack Durham will be a focal point and an attraction offering a wide mix of street food and a variety of live entertainment for people of all ages, contributing positively to the city's overall viability and vitality."
Some residents had raised concerns over adding to the number of drinking venues in the area while the City of Durham Trust said a fire exit on to Moatside Lane was "a danger to intoxicated visitors, particularly those wearing high heels".
Those concerns were echoed by Green Party councillor Jonathan Elmer, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He warned of a repeat of the crowd crush which claimed the life of student Olivia Burt outside a Durham nightclub in 2018.
However, councillor Carl Marshall said: "This isn't just an establishment that's going to attract stag and hen do's, it's going to really diversify the offering in Durham and the wider county."
