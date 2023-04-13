Callerton Parkway: Metro and car collide on level crossing
A car and Metro train have collided on a level crossing at Callerton Parkway.
It happened at about 07:30 BST, causing part of the system to be suspended in both directions between Newcastle Airport and Kingston Park.
Operator Nexus said "nobody has been injured" and services resumed in the affected area at 08:30 BST, although there are delays of up to 25 minutes.
It said staff were inspecting the crossing and train and the car was being recovered from the track.
Northumbria Police received a report of a collision involving a Metro train and a car on the level crossing and attended the scene.
