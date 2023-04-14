Tyne and Wear Metro trains cancelled after cable theft
Train services in part of the North East have been cancelled after further cable thefts.
Tyne and Wear Metro is not operating in either direction between Pelaw and South Shields.
Metro operator Nexus said the theft happened in the Jarrow area and emergency repairs were taking place on Friday.
Tickets are being accepted on Go North East services 26 and 27.
It comes after a string of cable thefts took part of the network offline earlier this year, with services were disrupted in North Tyneside and Newcastle.
It prompted Nexus to offer a £1,000 reward to help identify those responsible for the disruption.
