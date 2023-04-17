Tomasz Oleszak: Teenager guilty of 14-year-old's murder
A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Gateshead.
Tomasz Oleszak suffered an 8cm-deep wound to his chest when he was attacked in October and died the next day.
A 15-year-old boy, who was 14 at the time, claimed he stabbed Tomasz by accident during an attack by a gang.
Newcastle Crown Court jurors found him guilty of murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to another boy whose coat was slashed.
The killer, who did not know Tomasz and came from another part of Tyneside, said he took a steak knife out with him on the spur of the moment on 3 October.
He had gone to the Springwell area to meet a 14-year-old girl and had been walking her home through Whitehills Nature Park when she alerted him to a group of youths following them, the court had heard.
The youth said he pulled the knife out after being punched, kicked and grappled to the floor, but prosecutors said his claim of being attacked was a lie.
Prosecutor Mark McKone QC said the group was not "blameless" as they had discussed hitting the boy, but the youth was the "aggressor" and the only injury he suffered was a minor one to his thumb.
The boy's lawyer Peter Makepeace KC said the youth had been "flailing out indiscriminately in an act of self defence".
Jurors heard the boy hid the knife in a bush and then messaged a friend saying he would have it "melted".
In a statement previously released through police, Tomasz's mother Kamila said she, his father Patryk, and Tomasz's six-year-old brother were "devastated beyond words" by his killing.
She said: "Tomasz was an amazing son, a kind and caring role model to his little brother and a great friend to so many."
The boy is due to be sentenced in June.
