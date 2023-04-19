Newcastle mental health clinic not fit for purpose - CQC finds
An NHS trust's acute and psychiatric intensive care units must improve, the health watchdog has said.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust after concerns were raised about safety.
However, inspectors said the service remained good overall and was good for effectiveness, caring, responsiveness and leadership.
Three wards were inspected at Newcastle's Hadrian Clinic in December.
The study followed safety and staffing concerns raised at the site.
Inspectors went to the Fellside, Lamesley and Lowry wards for adults in need of assessments for mental illness and treatment.
The wards are housed in the Hadrian Clinic on the Campus for Ageing and Vitality in Newcastle, which is an old hospital site with several derelict buildings.
Sarah Dronsfield, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: "We found a service that wasn't fit for purpose, ward areas were small rooms and there was limited outside space and communal areas."
It found bedrooms without bathroom facilities and only communal toilets.
The décor was described as "dated", wards were "noisy" and the outside space of the Lowry ward was littered with "cigarette butts and paper cups".
Ms Dronfield added: "Nobody should have to access health and social care services in this state."
While inspectors concluded that safety incidents were managed well, they found staff, which included bank and agency workers, were not receiving training to manage patients' needs and keep them safe.
The overall rating for the trust remains as outstanding.
Following the focussed inspection, James Duncan, chief executive of the trust, said: "We are aware that the wards at the Campus for Ageing and Vitality are not fit-for-purpose, which is why they are part of our Care Environment Development and Reprovision programme.
"This is a multi-million pound investment in which we are moving, building and redeveloping several of our facilities to ensure we can deliver high-quality care in modern, safe, therapeutic environments."
Mr Duncan added the trust was "fully committed to ensuring that all necessary improvements are made".
It is expected all three wards will move to the redeveloped Bamburgh Clinic at St Nicholas Hospital in spring 2024.
