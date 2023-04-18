Sunderland e-scooters: Service axed after three months
- Published
An e-scooter firm has blamed vandals for its decision to axe the service in Sunderland after just three months.
Zwings began operating in the city in January after the last provider pulled out, blaming spiralling energy costs.
However, the rental company said it was cutting the number of scooters and ending the service altogether on 5 May.
A spokesman for Zwings said scooters had been vandalised, leading to financial losses and safety being put at risk.
He added: "This difficult decision has been made after a series of incidents of vandalism that have occurred in the past couple of months in Sunderland.
"Unfortunately, vandalism has been higher than expected, resulting in significant financial losses and putting the safety of its riders at risk."
Zwings and its blue scooters took over from Neuron's orange models and launched with 100 scooters.
The service had been expected to double in size in 2023, with a trial due to last until May 2024.
However, Zwings boss Stephen Bee said: "Sadly, we are unable to bear the costs of vandalism and operate a financially sustainable operation."
He added customers would receive refunds on outstanding passes or credits.
Sunderland City Council's executive director of city development, Peter McIntyre, said: "It's regrettable that a minority of people have been unable to respect or treat e-scooters correctly and have spoilt this opportunity to continue the service.
"We will continue to explore other options in terms of e-scooters as this mode of sustainable travel develops on a national basis."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.